JP Morgan lifts Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE: SUPV] traded at a low on 06/17/22, posting a -2.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.37. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Grupo Supervielle Reports 1Q22 Results.

1Q22 profitability impacted mainly by accelerated inflation and early retirement charges related to transformation and efficiency programs. Continued improvement in AR$ NIM up 70 bps QoQ.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV), (“Supervielle” or the “Company”), a universal financial services group headquartered in Argentina with a nationwide presence, today reported results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 434450 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at 7.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.21%.

The market cap for SUPV stock reached $218.80 million, with 91.34 million shares outstanding and 46.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 348.62K shares, SUPV reached a trading volume of 434450 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUPV shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUPV stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUPV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

How has SUPV stock performed recently?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.93. With this latest performance, SUPV shares dropped by -24.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUPV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7902, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0000 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Supervielle S.A. [SUPV]

There are presently around $4 million, or 4.20% of SUPV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUPV stocks are: LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,666,819, which is approximately 15.478% of the company’s market cap and around 20.47% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 285,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in SUPV stocks shares; and VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.27 million in SUPV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Supervielle S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Supervielle S.A. [NYSE:SUPV] by around 938,990 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 567,803 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,638,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,145,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUPV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 558,596 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 407,247 shares during the same period.