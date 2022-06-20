JMP Securities lifts Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: CCSI] gained 7.44% on the last trading session, reaching $42.47 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of 2,000,000 Shares Held by Ziff Davis.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) (the “Company” or “Consensus”) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock currently owned by Ziff Davis, Inc. (“Ziff Davis”), Consensus’s former parent company at a price of $41.00 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Consensus is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the debt-for-equity exchange (as described below).

Prior to the closing of the offering, Ziff Davis intends to exchange 2,000,000 shares of Consensus common stock for indebtedness of Ziff Davis that will be owned by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citicorp North America, Inc. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citicorp North America, Inc., as the selling stockholders in the offering, intend to sell these shares of Consensus common stock to the underwriters in connection with the public offering. Ziff Davis will also offer to exchange with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citicorp North America, Inc. up to an additional 300,000 shares of Consensus common stock for indebtedness of Ziff Davis that will be owned by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Citicorp North America, Inc., and the selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to such additional 300,000 shares of common stock of Consensus at the public offering price. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2022.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. represents 19.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $791.22 million with the latest information. CCSI stock price has been found in the range of $39.93 to $42.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 104.88K shares, CCSI reached a trading volume of 484870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCSI shares is $71.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on CCSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.94. With this latest performance, CCSI shares dropped by -11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.94, while it was recorded at 40.06 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [CCSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.76.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

There are presently around $622 million, or 75.30% of CCSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCSI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,533,421, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,742,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.0 million in CCSI stocks shares; and GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $39.93 million in CCSI stock with ownership of nearly -4.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:CCSI] by around 950,122 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 1,378,664 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 12,327,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,656,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCSI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,664 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 833,688 shares during the same period.