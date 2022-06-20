Jefferies slashes price target on GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] – find out why.

GasLog Partners LP [NYSE: GLOP] plunged by -$0.51 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.23 during the day while it closed the day at $5.74. The company report on May 13, 2022 that GasLog Partners LP Declares Distributions on Series A, B and C Preference Units.

GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced the quarterly distributions on its preference units as follows:.

GasLog Partners LP stock has also loss -15.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLOP stock has inclined by 28.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 37.32% and gained 34.74% year-on date.

The market cap for GLOP stock reached $319.60 million, with 52.22 million shares outstanding and 34.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 550.15K shares, GLOP reached a trading volume of 679171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLOP shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for GasLog Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $5 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GasLog Partners LP stock. On May 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GLOP shares from 4 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GasLog Partners LP is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLOP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GLOP stock trade performance evaluation

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.59. With this latest performance, GLOP shares gained by 17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.43, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GasLog Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GasLog Partners LP [GLOP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GasLog Partners LP go to -11.10%.

GasLog Partners LP [GLOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34 million, or 23.10% of GLOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLOP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,365,723, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.74% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 695,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.99 million in GLOP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $2.32 million in GLOP stock with ownership of nearly -43.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in GasLog Partners LP [NYSE:GLOP] by around 1,279,103 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,157,475 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 2,444,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,881,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLOP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,041 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,676 shares during the same period.