Intapp Inc. [INTA] moved up 0.43: Why It’s Important

Intapp Inc. [NASDAQ: INTA] jumped around 0.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.95 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Despite heightened risk and valuation challenges, Spring 2022 DealCloud Dealmaker Pulse Survey finds dealmakers remain optimistic.

Almost half (45%) foresee an impact due to rising geopolitical, economic, and inflationary risks.

Many (66%) found increased pricing/valuations in their target sector to be the biggest challenge to closing deals in the previous six months.

Intapp Inc. stock is now -44.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.31 and lowest of $13.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.91, which means current price is +3.18% above from all time high which was touched on 05/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 147.08K shares, INTA reached a trading volume of 118671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intapp Inc. [INTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTA shares is $31.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Intapp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intapp Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has INTA stock performed recently?

Intapp Inc. [INTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96. With this latest performance, INTA shares dropped by -34.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.63% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.82 for Intapp Inc. [INTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 14.59 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

Intapp Inc. [INTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intapp Inc. [INTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.97 and a Gross Margin at +63.44. Intapp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.79.

Return on Total Capital for INTA is now -8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.16. Additionally, INTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 160.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intapp Inc. [INTA] managed to generate an average of -$62,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Intapp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Intapp Inc. [INTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intapp Inc. go to 42.40%.

Insider trade positions for Intapp Inc. [INTA]

There are presently around $707 million, or 81.50% of INTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTA stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 22,133,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT HILL PARTNERS, L.P., holding 18,241,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.47 million in INTA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $67.7 million in INTA stock with ownership of nearly -5.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intapp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Intapp Inc. [NASDAQ:INTA] by around 1,523,653 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,229,791 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 47,912,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,666,085 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,207 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 783,925 shares during the same period.