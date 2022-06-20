HSBC Securities lifts Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE: AZRE] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.20 at the close of the session, up 2.26%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Azure Power ties up with India’s Premier Energies Group for solar cells and modules.

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or “the Company”), a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that it has executed a Module Supply Agreement (“MSA”) with Premier Energies Group (“Premier Group”), one of India’s leading manufacturers of solar PV cells and modules, for supply of modules up to 600 MW p.a. for next four years.

The Company also entered into an agreement to invest INR 1,000 million (~US$ 12.9 million) in the Premier Group, of which an investment of INR 455 million (~US$ 5.9 million) has been made for the subscription of equity shares & compulsorily convertible debentures issued by Premier Energies Investment Private Limited (“PEIPL”), towards subscription of 26% shareholding in PEIPL. The balance of INR 545 million (~US$ 7 million) will be made in the form of subscription to optionally convertible debentures issued by Premier Energy Limited (“PEL”). PEIPL is setting up a 1 GW cell and module manufacturing facility in India as part of its expansion plans.

Azure Power Global Limited stock is now -32.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AZRE Stock saw the intraday high of $13.23 and lowest of $11.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.14, which means current price is +9.81% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 183.93K shares, AZRE reached a trading volume of 608250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZRE shares is $30.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Azure Power Global Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Azure Power Global Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $27, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on AZRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azure Power Global Limited is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

How has AZRE stock performed recently?

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, AZRE shares dropped by -6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 12.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.58 and a Gross Margin at +70.71. Azure Power Global Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.61.

Return on Total Capital for AZRE is now 5.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 441.95. Additionally, AZRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 384.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE] managed to generate an average of -$120,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Azure Power Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azure Power Global Limited go to 0.30%.

Insider trade positions for Azure Power Global Limited [AZRE]

There are presently around $725 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZRE stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 34,258,963, which is approximately 41.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, holding 13,759,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.87 million in AZRE stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $31.63 million in AZRE stock with ownership of nearly 2.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azure Power Global Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Azure Power Global Limited [NYSE:AZRE] by around 16,037,182 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,507,345 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 41,883,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,428,032 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZRE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 424,372 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 690,409 shares during the same period.