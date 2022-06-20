H.C. Wainwright lifts La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] closed the trading session at $3.44 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $3.48. The company report on May 16, 2022 that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and Highlights Corporate Progress.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and highlighted corporate progress.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.02 percent and weekly performance of -0.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 59.57K shares, LJPC reached to a volume of 102641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LJPC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LJPC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LJPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LJPC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

LJPC stock trade performance evaluation

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, LJPC shares dropped by -15.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LJPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.99 for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.93, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.17 for the last 200 days.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.02 and a Gross Margin at +82.19. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LJPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company go to 13.20%.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $57 million, or 68.90% of LJPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LJPC stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,607,934, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,327,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.01 million in LJPC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.84 million in LJPC stock with ownership of nearly -0.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC] by around 231,175 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 690,754 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,615,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,537,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LJPC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,416 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 265,003 shares during the same period.