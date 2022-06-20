Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: GSBC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.36% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.44%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. announces 11% increase in quarterly dividend.

The Board of Directors of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, declared a $0.40 per common share dividend for the second quarter of the calendar year ending December 31, 2022. This dividend represents an 11% increase from the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.36 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on July 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 27, 2022. This dividend represents the 130th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company to common shareholders.

Over the last 12 months, GSBC stock rose by 9.64%. The one-year Great Southern Bancorp Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.56. The average equity rating for GSBC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $730.82 million, with 12.97 million shares outstanding and 9.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.01K shares, GSBC stock reached a trading volume of 140997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSBC shares is $63.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $44 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSBC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.92.

GSBC Stock Performance Analysis:

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, GSBC shares gained by 0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.12, while it was recorded at 57.44 for the last single week of trading, and 58.13 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Great Southern Bancorp Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.82. Great Southern Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36.

GSBC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Southern Bancorp Inc. go to 6.00%.

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [GSBC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $318 million, or 44.80% of GSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSBC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 810,622, which is approximately -1.9% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 767,662 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.45 million in GSBC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.1 million in GSBC stock with ownership of nearly -0.914% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:GSBC] by around 349,208 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 845,871 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 4,300,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,495,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSBC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,209 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 571,451 shares during the same period.