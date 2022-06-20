Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS] is -24.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Global Water Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: GWRS] gained 2.62% or 0.33 points to close at $12.94 with a heavy trading volume of 87502 shares. The company report on May 31, 2022 that Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has declared, under its dividend policy, a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02458 per common share (an annualized amount of $0.29496 per share). The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $12.71, the shares rose to $12.99 and dropped to $12.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GWRS points out that the company has recorded -20.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.81K shares, GWRS reached to a volume of 87502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Water Resources Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GWRS stock

Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, GWRS shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.61 for Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 13.00 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global Water Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GWRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Water Resources Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Water Resources Inc. [GWRS]

There are presently around $95 million, or 32.50% of GWRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWRS stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 1,203,531, which is approximately 17.027% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, holding 1,040,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.46 million in GWRS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.38 million in GWRS stock with ownership of nearly -8.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Water Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Global Water Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:GWRS] by around 278,759 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 244,885 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 6,800,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,324,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWRS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,439 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 29,503 shares during the same period.