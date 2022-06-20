Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -32.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GANX] jumped around 0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.64 at the close of the session, up 10.30%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Gain Therapeutics to Participate at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced that the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Matthias Alder, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10 in New York, NY. Please see additional details below:.

Jefferies Healthcare ConferenceDate: June 10, 2022Time: 8:00AM ETFormat: Corporate PresentationWebcast: Registration link.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -32.97% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GANX Stock saw the intraday high of $3.72 and lowest of $3.2601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.77, which means current price is +56.22% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 161.03K shares, GANX reached a trading volume of 118979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GANX shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GANX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Gain Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Gain Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gain Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GANX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 196.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

How has GANX stock performed recently?

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, GANX shares gained by 36.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GANX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 3.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for Gain Therapeutics Inc. [GANX]

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.80% of GANX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GANX stocks are: GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC with ownership of 546,560, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 240,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in GANX stocks shares; and CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.46 million in GANX stock with ownership of nearly 38.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gain Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Gain Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GANX] by around 183,255 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 77,295 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 901,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,161,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GANX stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,722 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 54,853 shares during the same period.