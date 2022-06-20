Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] Revenue clocked in at $17.62 billion, down -20.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.48%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Fresenius Medical Care Celebrates Diversity and Unity of a Global Nurse Workforce.

‘United in Care’ campaign launches on International Nurses Day.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, today announced its global ‘United in Care’ campaign that celebrates the diversity, unity and positive impact of its nurses and clinical teams across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

Over the last 12 months, FMS stock dropped by -37.86%. The one-year Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.17. The average equity rating for FMS stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.12 billion, with 585.99 million shares outstanding and 397.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 501.13K shares, FMS stock reached a trading volume of 433950 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $32.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

FMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -12.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.88 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.44, while it was recorded at 26.21 for the last single week of trading, and 32.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.89. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $7,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

FMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 1.05%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] Insider Position Details

90 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 4,880,783 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 1,993,016 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 23,727,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,601,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,425,055 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 641,105 shares during the same period.