For NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: NREF] surged by $0.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.335 during the day while it closed the day at $20.30. The company report on April 28, 2022 that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (“NREF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NREF) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of NREF common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2022.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. stock has also loss -8.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NREF stock has declined by -8.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.47% and gained 5.45% year-on date.

The market cap for NREF stock reached $290.49 million, with 13.86 million shares outstanding and 13.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 88.04K shares, NREF reached a trading volume of 247824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NREF shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NREF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NREF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for NREF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.87.

NREF stock trade performance evaluation

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, NREF shares dropped by -19.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NREF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.31 for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.28, while it was recorded at 20.20 for the last single week of trading, and 21.39 for the last 200 days.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF] shares currently have an operating margin of +115.64 and a Gross Margin at +92.37. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.59.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NREF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184 million, or 75.65% of NREF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NREF stocks are: HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT FUND ADVISORS, L.P. with ownership of 6,458,211, which is approximately 283.599% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 354,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.2 million in NREF stocks shares; and KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $6.1 million in NREF stock with ownership of nearly -0.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:NREF] by around 5,345,756 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 324,331 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,404,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,074,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NREF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,515 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 19,646 shares during the same period.