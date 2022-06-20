For CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ: CFB] traded at a low on 06/17/22, posting a -0.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.05. The company report on June 13, 2022 that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. to Enter Colorado and New Mexico Markets With Acquisition of Farmers & Stockmens Bank / Central Bank & Trust.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB, “CrossFirst”) and Central Bancorp, Inc. (“Central”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which CrossFirst’s bank subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank (“CFB Bank”), will acquire Central’s bank subsidiary, Farmers & Stockmens Bank (“F&S Bank”), in an all-cash transaction. F&S Bank currently has Central Bank & Trust branches in Denver and Colorado Springs and Farmers & Stockmens Bank branches in New Mexico. Central will retain its wealth management subsidiaries, The Corundum Group and Corundum Trust Company.

The combination will bring together complementary banking platforms with management teams that share a commitment to the clients and businesses they serve. When completed, the transaction is expected to widen the scope of the CrossFirst franchise, providing an enlarged footprint with further expansion opportunities in the Colorado and New Mexico markets. Based on current estimates, the combined company will have approximately $6.2 billion in assets, $4.9 billion in loans and $5.3 billion in deposits, with banking locations in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Colorado, New Mexico and Arizona.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 433838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. stands at 2.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for CFB stock reached $650.41 million, with 50.25 million shares outstanding and 42.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 99.99K shares, CFB reached a trading volume of 433838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFB shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2020, representing the official price target for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on CFB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.89.

How has CFB stock performed recently?

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CFB shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.45 for the last 200 days.

CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.99. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23.

Insider trade positions for CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [CFB]

There are presently around $326 million, or 57.90% of CFB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,657,247, which is approximately -0.548% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,179,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.49 million in CFB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28.51 million in CFB stock with ownership of nearly 1.745% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. [NASDAQ:CFB] by around 1,350,510 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,230,317 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,418,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,999,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFB stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,623 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 716,801 shares during the same period.