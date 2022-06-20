For Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH], Analyst sees a rise to $136. What next?

Choice Hotels International Inc. [NYSE: CHH] closed the trading session at $117.77 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $116.39, while the highest price level was $119.32. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Cambria Hotels Expands with Second Property in Boston Metropolitan Area.

Latest hotel opening furthers upscale brand’s expansion into top Northeast markets.

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its coast-to-coast expansion with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville. The new 4-story, 163-room hotel underscores the brand’s growth across New England, joining the Cambria Hotel Boston, Downtown-South Boston as well as the soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port, Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor and Cambria Hotel New Haven, which are expected to debut this year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.50 percent and weekly performance of -2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 268.94K shares, CHH reached to a volume of 608557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHH shares is $140.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHH stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Choice Hotels International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $158 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Choice Hotels International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CHH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Choice Hotels International Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.51.

Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, CHH shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.95 for Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.58, while it was recorded at 120.11 for the last single week of trading, and 138.55 for the last 200 days.

Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.14 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Choice Hotels International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 221.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.36.

Choice Hotels International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Choice Hotels International Inc. go to 24.14%.

There are presently around $3,942 million, or 60.90% of CHH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHH stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,624,466, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,221,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.4 million in CHH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $336.88 million in CHH stock with ownership of nearly 1.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Choice Hotels International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Choice Hotels International Inc. [NYSE:CHH] by around 3,556,797 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 1,884,809 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 28,027,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,469,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHH stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 371,194 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 104,819 shares during the same period.