Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS] Revenue clocked in at $555.90 million, down -28.56% YTD: What’s Next?

Flexsteel Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: FLXS] surged by $0.74 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.39 during the day while it closed the day at $19.19. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2022.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 322nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. stock has also loss -4.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLXS stock has declined by -13.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.24% and lost -28.56% year-on date.

The market cap for FLXS stock reached $102.67 million, with 6.33 million shares outstanding and 4.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 38.05K shares, FLXS reached a trading volume of 101687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS]:

Singular Research have made an estimate for Flexsteel Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2014, representing the official price target for Flexsteel Industries Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flexsteel Industries Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

FLXS stock trade performance evaluation

Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.76. With this latest performance, FLXS shares dropped by -0.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.23, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.21. Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for FLXS is now 14.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.03. Additionally, FLXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS] managed to generate an average of $34,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.79.Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. [FLXS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $55 million, or 52.00% of FLXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLXS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 501,042, which is approximately -3.393% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 428,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.23 million in FLXS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.96 million in FLXS stock with ownership of nearly -0.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Flexsteel Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Flexsteel Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:FLXS] by around 143,322 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 945,894 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,759,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,848,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLXS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,980 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 69,106 shares during the same period.