EVI Industries Inc. [EVI] is -68.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EVI Industries Inc. [AMEX: EVI] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $9.78 at the close of the session, down -0.20%. The company report on June 2, 2022 that EVI Industries Completes Acquisition of Clean Designs, Inc., and Clean Route LLC.

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: “EVI” or the “Company”) announced today that on June 1, 2022, the Company completed the previously announced acquisition of Lakewood, CO based Clean Designs and Clean Route (together “Clean Designs”), a distributor of commercial laundry products and providers of related technical installation and maintenance services to on-premise, vended, and multi-family laundry customers.

Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Clean Designs represents another excellent addition to the EVI Family. Clean Designs has a significant customer base that is loyal to the knowledge, experience, and capabilities of the Clean Designs team. We welcome Tim and Bridget Stoklosa and all 19 members of the Clean Designs team and are excited to work together in the pursuit of our long-term growth goals in the years ahead.”.

EVI Industries Inc. stock is now -68.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EVI Stock saw the intraday high of $9.87 and lowest of $9.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.42, which means current price is +2.95% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.80K shares, EVI reached a trading volume of 119099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVI Industries Inc. [EVI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVI Industries Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has EVI stock performed recently?

EVI Industries Inc. [EVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.68. With this latest performance, EVI shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.30 for EVI Industries Inc. [EVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.49, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 23.29 for the last 200 days.

EVI Industries Inc. [EVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVI Industries Inc. [EVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. EVI Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.16.

Return on Total Capital for EVI is now 2.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EVI Industries Inc. [EVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.34. Additionally, EVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVI Industries Inc. [EVI] managed to generate an average of $14,549 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EVI Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for EVI Industries Inc. [EVI]

There are presently around $52 million, or 45.20% of EVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVI stocks are: CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 1,123,570, which is approximately 1.146% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEMMER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,022,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.0 million in EVI stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $6.66 million in EVI stock with ownership of nearly 15.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVI Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in EVI Industries Inc. [AMEX:EVI] by around 283,973 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 282,191 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 4,779,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,345,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 521 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 159,254 shares during the same period.