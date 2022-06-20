Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX] Stock trading around $42.17 per share: What’s Next?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EGRX] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 2.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.17. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Acacia Pharma Group plc, Expanding Acute Care Footprint.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Adds two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved new chemical entities with strong patent protection.

BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride for injection) and BYFAVO® (remimazolam for injection) join Eagle portfolio, with an estimated combined $3.1 billion per year1 addressable market and projected annual peak sales of $2752 million in the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 219758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 4.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.15%.

The market cap for EGRX stock reached $523.75 million, with 12.71 million shares outstanding and 11.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 138.01K shares, EGRX reached a trading volume of 219758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGRX shares is $48.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On March 21, 2018, analysts increased their price target for EGRX shares from 37 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGRX in the course of the last twelve months was 523.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EGRX stock performed recently?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, EGRX shares dropped by -7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.68 for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.09, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 49.22 for the last 200 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.61 and a Gross Margin at +75.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.38.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EGRX]

There are presently around $473 million, or 90.20% of EGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,982,333, which is approximately 0.687% of the company’s market cap and around 13.00% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,485,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.64 million in EGRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.93 million in EGRX stock with ownership of nearly 2.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EGRX] by around 999,788 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 1,162,646 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 9,064,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,226,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGRX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 377,769 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 591,939 shares during the same period.