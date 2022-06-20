Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY] fell -77.96% so far this year. What now?

Codex DNA Inc. [NASDAQ: DNAY] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.50 during the day while it closed the day at $2.38. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Codex DNA to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Codex DNA, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNAY), a pioneer in automated benchtop synthetic biology systems, today announced that Todd R. Nelson, PhD, the company’s chief executive officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10th at 9:00 am Eastern time / 6:00 am Pacific Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through a link on the investors section of Codex DNA’s website at https://ir.codexdna.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

Codex DNA Inc. stock has also loss -24.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNAY stock has declined by -77.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.76% and lost -77.96% year-on date.

The market cap for DNAY stock reached $71.40 million, with 29.33 million shares outstanding and 18.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 290.31K shares, DNAY reached a trading volume of 189730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNAY shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Codex DNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Codex DNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on DNAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Codex DNA Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

DNAY stock trade performance evaluation

Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.68. With this latest performance, DNAY shares dropped by -44.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.39 for Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.68. Codex DNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -352.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.44.

Codex DNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Codex DNA Inc. [DNAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 59.30% of DNAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNAY stocks are: NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 9,844,130, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 2,766,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.58 million in DNAY stocks shares; and OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD, currently with $3.13 million in DNAY stock with ownership of nearly 43.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Codex DNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Codex DNA Inc. [NASDAQ:DNAY] by around 2,868,950 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 3,097,059 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 11,332,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,298,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNAY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 304,797 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,636 shares during the same period.