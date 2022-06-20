Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV] is -0.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp V [NYSE: CCV] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $9.82 price per share at the time.

Churchill Capital Corp V represents 62.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $613.85 million with the latest information. CCV stock price has been found in the range of $9.80 to $9.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.95K shares, CCV reached a trading volume of 87068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp V is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CCV stock

Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, CCV shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.83, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.43.

Churchill Capital Corp V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Churchill Capital Corp V [CCV]

There are presently around $407 million, or 89.90% of CCV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCV stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 3,845,200, which is approximately 5.06% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 3,712,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.46 million in CCV stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $21.67 million in CCV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp V [NYSE:CCV] by around 5,655,510 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,151,970 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 31,622,030 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,429,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,655,325 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,111 shares during the same period.