Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] fell -71.18% so far this year. What now?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ: CISO] price plunged by -0.18 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Cerberus Sentinel Set to Join Russell 2000® Index.

via InvestorWire – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO), a cybersecurity consulting and managed services firm based in Scottsdale, Ariz., is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 3.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

A sum of 709401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 731.25K shares. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation shares reached a high of $6.04 and dropped to a low of $5.3354 until finishing in the latest session at $5.62.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CISO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.82.

CISO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.65. With this latest performance, CISO shares gained by 4.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.86% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CISO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.17, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.56.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [CISO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12 million, or 1.43% of CISO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CISO stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 558,058, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 69.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 478,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.69 million in CISO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.45 million in CISO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

25 institutional holders increased their position in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation [NASDAQ:CISO] by around 2,213,287 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,213,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CISO stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,287 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.