Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] is -66.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ: CLLS] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.74 during the day while it closed the day at $2.69.

Cellectis S.A. stock has also loss -4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLLS stock has declined by -33.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -67.43% and lost -66.87% year-on date.

The market cap for CLLS stock reached $104.40 million, with 45.49 million shares outstanding and 34.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.94K shares, CLLS reached a trading volume of 372793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLLS shares is $13.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cellectis S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $39 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Cellectis S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CLLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectis S.A. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64.

CLLS stock trade performance evaluation

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, CLLS shares dropped by -17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 2.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cellectis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Cellectis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ:CLLS] by around 3,112,043 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 5,890,853 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,408,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,410,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLLS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 343,722 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 5,506,890 shares during the same period.