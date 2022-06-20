Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP] moved up 1.39: Why It’s Important

Capital Product Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: CPLP] price surged by 1.39 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces the Acquisition of One LNG Carrier, the Acquisition of Three 13,278 TEU Container Vessels and the Sale of Two 8,266 TEU Container Vessels.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (NASDAQ: CPLP), an international owner of ocean-going vessels, today announced:.

The acquisition of one 174,000 cubic meter (“cbm”) latest generation X-DF LNG carrier (“LNG/C”) and three 13,278 TEU hybrid scrubber-fitted, latest generation eco container vessels, all with long term charters attached, for total consideration of $597.5 million; and.

A sum of 163411 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 106.33K shares. Capital Product Partners L.P. shares reached a high of $15.41 and dropped to a low of $14.55 until finishing in the latest session at $15.32.

The one-year CPLP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.25. The average equity rating for CPLP stock is currently 1.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPLP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPLP stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital Product Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12.25 to $14, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on CPLP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital Product Partners L.P. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

CPLP Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, CPLP shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.32 for Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.83, while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital Product Partners L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.58 and a Gross Margin at +43.27. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.12.

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

CPLP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPLP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital Product Partners L.P. go to 15.66%.

Capital Product Partners L.P. [CPLP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 19.70% of CPLP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPLP stocks are: DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. with ownership of 1,299,744, which is approximately -9.881% of the company’s market cap and around 35.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC, holding 408,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.26 million in CPLP stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.0 million in CPLP stock with ownership of nearly 150.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital Product Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Capital Product Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:CPLP] by around 675,582 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 698,718 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,600,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,975,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPLP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,158 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 43,678 shares during the same period.