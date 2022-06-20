Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT] Revenue clocked in at $409.50 million, down -73.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [NASDAQ: BRLT] price surged by 3.98 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Brilliant Earth Launches Men’s Fine Jewelry Collection.

The new collection of modern classics features on-trend chains in recycled metals, ethically sourced black onyx, engravable pendants, bracelets and cufflinks.

A sum of 251075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 286.90K shares. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares reached a high of $4.82 and dropped to a low of $4.52 until finishing in the latest session at $4.70.

The one-year BRLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.85. The average equity rating for BRLT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRLT shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BRLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 47.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

BRLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, BRLT shares gained by 23.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.11% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 4.79 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Brilliant Earth Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.07. Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [BRLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 71.30% of BRLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRLT stocks are: GAM HOLDING AG with ownership of 1,488,460, which is approximately 89.613% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,069,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.03 million in BRLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.45 million in BRLT stock with ownership of nearly -0.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. [NASDAQ:BRLT] by around 2,577,068 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,940,496 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,061,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,579,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRLT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,530 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,326,557 shares during the same period.