Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] Stock trading around $14.33 per share: What’s Next?

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BRDG] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.95 during the day while it closed the day at $14.33. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Bridge Investment Group to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge” or the “Company”) today announced that Jonathan Slager, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Elsnab, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat led by equity research analyst, Michael Cyprys, at the 2022 Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 15 at 10:05 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on Bridge’s Investor Relations page at https://ir.bridgeig.com/news-events/ir-calendar. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -12.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRDG stock has declined by -24.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.26% and lost -42.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BRDG stock reached $1.68 billion, with 23.14 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 166.32K shares, BRDG reached a trading volume of 334189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRDG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRDG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

BRDG stock trade performance evaluation

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.19. With this latest performance, BRDG shares dropped by -23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.26% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 15.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG] shares currently have an operating margin of +102.04 and a Gross Margin at +82.06. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [BRDG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $264 million, or 63.70% of BRDG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRDG stocks are: BURGUNDY ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 2,475,220, which is approximately -0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,075,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.75 million in BRDG stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $29.51 million in BRDG stock with ownership of nearly 1.874% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BRDG] by around 1,828,671 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,825,826 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 14,796,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,451,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRDG stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,233 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 951,784 shares during the same period.