BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] moved down -0.71: Why It’s Important

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ: BCTX] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.59 at the close of the session, down -0.71%. The company report on May 18, 2022 that BriaCell Adds Additional Clinical Sites to Broaden Patient Access and Further Boost Enrollment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces that it has activated Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (“Hoag”) and re-engaged Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System, as two additional clinical sites for the screening and enrollment of advanced breast cancer patients in the Phase I/IIa combination study of BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat.

“While we continue to steadily accrue patients in our ongoing clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, the addition of these clinical sites should help further accelerate patient enrollment in the clinical trial. We look forward to discussing our safety and efficacy data with the FDA, now with Fast Track status, to plan our pivotal registration study and remain on track to achieve this major milestone in 2022,” stated Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stock is now -32.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BCTX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.93 and lowest of $5.4653 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.47, which means current price is +37.68% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 849.62K shares, BCTX reached a trading volume of 693490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55.

How has BCTX stock performed recently?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, BCTX shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.38, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.82 for the last 200 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCTX is now -26.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX] managed to generate an average of -$90,974 per employee.

Insider trade positions for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [BCTX]

There are presently around $18 million, or 24.84% of BCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCTX stocks are: K.J. HARRISON & PARTNERS INC with ownership of 1,351,782, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.39% of the total institutional ownership; LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.19 million in BCTX stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $2.79 million in BCTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. [NASDAQ:BCTX] by around 2,293,320 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 309,163 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 699,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,302,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,126,468 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 74,721 shares during the same period.