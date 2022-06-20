Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC] is -28.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boston Omaha Corporation [NYSE: BOC] gained 3.90% or 0.77 points to close at $20.52 with a heavy trading volume of 118346 shares. The company report on May 13, 2022 that Boston Omaha Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

It opened the trading session at $20.08, the shares rose to $20.7536 and dropped to $19.9226, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOC points out that the company has recorded -24.64% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 98.31K shares, BOC reached to a volume of 118346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOC shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Omaha Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.11.

Trading performance analysis for BOC stock

Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, BOC shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.61 for Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.82, while it was recorded at 19.78 for the last single week of trading, and 28.44 for the last 200 days.

Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.40 and a Gross Margin at -10.76. Boston Omaha Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +92.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88.

Boston Omaha Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boston Omaha Corporation [BOC]

There are presently around $382 million, or 72.20% of BOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOC stocks are: MAGNOLIA GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,082,429, which is approximately 1.333% of the company’s market cap and around 23.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 2,781,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.07 million in BOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.19 million in BOC stock with ownership of nearly -1.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Omaha Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Omaha Corporation [NYSE:BOC] by around 503,412 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 427,402 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 17,706,086 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,636,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,711 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 134,737 shares during the same period.