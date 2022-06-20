BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] moved up 1.93: Why It’s Important

BOK Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BOKF] gained 1.93% on the last trading session, reaching $75.95 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that BOK Financial names Chet Samuelson Arizona market executive.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Long-time exec Dave Ralston retiring as of Aug. 2.

Chet Samuelson has been named Arizona market CEO for BOK Financial as of July 11, 2022. Samuelson will assume the role upon the planned retirement of Dave Ralston who has served as market executive since 2005.

BOK Financial Corporation represents 67.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.07 billion with the latest information. BOKF stock price has been found in the range of $74.93 to $76.6623.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.24K shares, BOKF reached a trading volume of 484686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOKF shares is $96.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOKF stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for BOK Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $62 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for BOK Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BOK Financial Corporation is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOKF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 136.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for BOKF in the course of the last twelve months was 37.12.

Trading performance analysis for BOKF stock

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.37. With this latest performance, BOKF shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOKF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.93, while it was recorded at 76.66 for the last single week of trading, and 96.55 for the last 200 days.

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.77. BOK Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOKF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOK Financial Corporation go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BOK Financial Corporation [BOKF]

There are presently around $1,997 million, or 39.30% of BOKF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOKF stocks are: ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC with ownership of 3,283,486, which is approximately -0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 56.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEORGE KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION, holding 3,207,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $243.63 million in BOKF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $218.1 million in BOKF stock with ownership of nearly -0.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BOK Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in BOK Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BOKF] by around 752,769 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 1,143,538 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 24,393,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,289,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOKF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 167,438 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 134,944 shares during the same period.