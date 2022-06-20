Boenning & Scattergood lifts Markel Corporation [MKL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Markel Corporation [NYSE: MKL] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1282.20. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Markel International appoints Bryan Dressler as head of warranty and indemnity.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Markel International, a subsidiary of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Bryan Dressler as head of warranty and indemnity (W&I) for its professional and financial risk (PFR) division. This latest appointment plays an integral role in the organisation’s strategy to develop market-leading offerings in niche sectors.

Based at Markel’s London office, Dressler will report to David Sawyer, divisional managing director of PFR at Markel International, where he will be responsible for building out a dedicated W&I team, which will focus on SMEs domiciled in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA) with equity values up to $300m. Dressler will also play a crucial part in growing Markel’s W&I footprint and contributing towards the organisation’s goal of underwriting up to $30m gross written premium (GWP) in this area by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 86819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Markel Corporation stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.55%.

The market cap for MKL stock reached $17.12 billion, with 13.65 million shares outstanding and 13.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 56.15K shares, MKL reached a trading volume of 86819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Markel Corporation [MKL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKL shares is $1575.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Boenning & Scattergood have made an estimate for Markel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Markel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1000, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on MKL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Markel Corporation is set at 36.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 291.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MKL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.76.

How has MKL stock performed recently?

Markel Corporation [MKL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, MKL shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Markel Corporation [MKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,376.79, while it was recorded at 1,286.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1,300.66 for the last 200 days.

Markel Corporation [MKL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Markel Corporation [MKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.03. Markel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71.

Earnings analysis for Markel Corporation [MKL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Markel Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Markel Corporation [MKL]

There are presently around $13,800 million, or 80.40% of MKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MKL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,183,326, which is approximately -2.874% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 629,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $807.63 million in MKL stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $777.78 million in MKL stock with ownership of nearly 3.97% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Markel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Markel Corporation [NYSE:MKL] by around 865,391 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 642,347 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 9,254,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,762,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 462,761 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 124,623 shares during the same period.