BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] Is Currently 4.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: BLFS] closed the trading session at $13.79 on 06/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.41, while the highest price level was $14.335. The company report on June 9, 2022 that BioLife Solutions Deploys SciSafe’s Ultra Low Controlled Temperature Trailers to Extend Domestic Cold Chain Services.

The new service will enable life sciences companies to seamlessly move hardware as well as biomaterials at the local level.

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies (“CGT”) and broader biopharma markets, today announced that its SciSafe® biostorage services platform will now offer a fleet of refrigerated and ultra-low temperature (“ULT”) truck trailers to manage local cold chain movements for customers’ biologic materials. This fleet provides an ideal transportation solution for any biologic product movement requiring ULT storage between -20°C and -196°C without the added need for dry ice as it moves from pharmaceutical manufacturer to contract development and manufacturing company (“CDMO”) sites and can be deployed worldwide. Running on generator power with two cooling systems, the fleet can also carry up to ten plugged in, powered, and running upright ULT freezers at a time, expanding supported temperatures to as low as -86°C with equipment to track location and trailer temperatures, in real time. The controlled temperature trailers can also transport liquid nitrogen storage freezers containing biologic materials stored at -150°C and colder.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.00 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 441.69K shares, BLFS reached to a volume of 608599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLFS shares is $37.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BioLife Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioLife Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLife Solutions Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

BLFS stock trade performance evaluation

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, BLFS shares gained by 18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 30.71 for the last 200 days.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.70 and a Gross Margin at +24.21. BioLife Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.94.

BioLife Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BioLife Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. [BLFS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $485 million, or 85.40% of BLFS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLFS stocks are: CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,566,292, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,712,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.2 million in BLFS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.36 million in BLFS stock with ownership of nearly 2.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in BioLife Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:BLFS] by around 2,704,529 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 2,526,163 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 29,963,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,194,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLFS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 584,475 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 868,655 shares during the same period.