Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. [ACAQ] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: ACAQ] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $10.00 with a heavy trading volume of 292228 shares. The company report on January 3, 2022 that Sarah Kauss and Jane Park Join Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Board of Directors.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) (“Athena Consumer” or the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, announced today the appointments of Sarah Kauss and Jane Park to its Board of Directors.

They join Founder and Chairman Isabelle Freidheim and fellow Directors Kay Koplovitz and Dee M. Robinson on the Board of the all-women special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

If we look at the average trading volume of 93.50K shares, ACAQ reached to a volume of 292228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. [ACAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. [ACAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.02 for the last single week of trading.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

There are presently around $175 million, or 73.50% of ACAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAQ stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,299,868, which is approximately 4.797% of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,083,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.83 million in ACAQ stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.41 million in ACAQ stock with ownership of nearly 8.341% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:ACAQ] by around 7,664,985 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 321,328 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 9,556,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,542,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAQ stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,501,018 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.