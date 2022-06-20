Astronics Corporation [ATRO] moved up 2.31: Why It’s Important

Astronics Corporation [NASDAQ: ATRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.74%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Astronics Awarded Contract by Southwest Airlines to Provide Latest Generation of In-Seat Power.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Global leader in passenger power for commercial airlines selected to provide leading edge power technology.

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Southwest Airlines to provide its EMPOWER® Passenger In-Seat Power System for installation on 475 Boeing 737 MAX-7 and MAX-8 aircraft. This award is part of Southwest’s recently announced significant cabin upgrade initiative to enhance the Customer experience.

Over the last 12 months, ATRO stock dropped by -36.29%. The one-year Astronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.25. The average equity rating for ATRO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $347.69 million, with 31.93 million shares outstanding and 28.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 141.87K shares, ATRO stock reached a trading volume of 248963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Astronics Corporation [ATRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRO shares is $14.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Astronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $6 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Astronics Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while CJS Securities analysts kept a Market Outperform rating on ATRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astronics Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

ATRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Astronics Corporation [ATRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, ATRO shares gained by 2.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for Astronics Corporation [ATRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.76, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Astronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Astronics Corporation [ATRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.35 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. Astronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.16.

Astronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Astronics Corporation [ATRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $206 million, or 75.00% of ATRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRO stocks are: NEXT CENTURY GROWTH INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 2,186,440, which is approximately 9.869% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,122,674 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.52 million in ATRO stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $17.72 million in ATRO stock with ownership of nearly 4.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astronics Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Astronics Corporation [NASDAQ:ATRO] by around 1,900,638 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,838,600 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 13,863,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,602,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,013 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,559,889 shares during the same period.