Astria Therapeutics Inc. [ATXS] Is Currently 13.01 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Astria Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXS] gained 13.01% on the last trading session, reaching $2.78 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company developing STAR-0215 for hereditary angioedema and focused on life-changing therapies for rare and niche allergic and immunological diseases, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on lead program STAR-0215 at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 10th at 10:30am ET in New York, NY.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff240/atxs/1869600. An archived replay of the presentation will be available in the investors section of www.astriatx.com for 30 days following the event.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. represents 13.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.00 million with the latest information. ATXS stock price has been found in the range of $2.56 to $2.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.14K shares, ATXS reached a trading volume of 101754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATXS shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astria Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80.

Astria Therapeutics Inc. [ATXS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, ATXS shares dropped by -29.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Astria Therapeutics Inc. [ATXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.56, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -239.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -222.79.

Astria Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.00 and a Current Ratio set at 23.00.

There are presently around $17 million, or 55.60% of ATXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,281,197, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,262,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.51 million in ATXS stocks shares; and FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.54 million in ATXS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Astria Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Astria Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXS] by around 466,271 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 349,400 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,394,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,210,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,853 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 72,883 shares during the same period.