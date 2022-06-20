Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell -39.75% so far this year. What now?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTL] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.31 at the close of the session, down -2.34%. The company report on June 1, 2022 that Artelo Biosciences to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 7th.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. “Artelo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced that Gregory D. Gorgas, Chief Executive Officer of Artelo, will be presenting at the LD Micro conference which is being held on June 7– 9, 2022, at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California.

Mr. Gorgas is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 2:30 P.M PT/ 5:30 P.M. ET. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at ldinv12.mysequire.com. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors June 7 and 8, 2022 during the conference.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock is now -39.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARTL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.3249 and lowest of $0.301 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.32, which means current price is +4.23% above from all time high which was touched on 04/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ARTL reached a trading volume of 384872 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARTL shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artelo Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has ARTL stock performed recently?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.28. With this latest performance, ARTL shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.13 for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3640, while it was recorded at 0.3207 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5511 for the last 200 days.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -93.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.43.

Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.10 and a Current Ratio set at 28.10.

Insider trade positions for Artelo Biosciences Inc. [ARTL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.40% of ARTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 683,896, which is approximately -23.237% of the company’s market cap and around 2.72% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 182,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in ARTL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $53000.0 in ARTL stock with ownership of nearly 3.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artelo Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Artelo Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTL] by around 277,439 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 709,874 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 480,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,468,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,235 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 334,619 shares during the same period.