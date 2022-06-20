Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI] Is Currently -1.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Armstrong World Industries Inc. [NYSE: AWI] loss -1.78% or -1.35 points to close at $74.70 with a heavy trading volume of 386114 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Armstrong World Industries Names Christopher Calzaretta as Next Chief Financial Officer.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, today announced the appointment of Christopher P. Calzaretta to succeed Brian MacNeal as its next chief financial officer (CFO) effective Aug. 1, 2022.

As CFO, Calzaretta will oversee the company’s finance organization, including accounting and reporting, treasury, internal audit, tax and investor relations, and will report to Vic Grizzle, AWI president and chief executive officer.

It opened the trading session at $75.73, the shares rose to $76.85 and dropped to $74.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AWI points out that the company has recorded -32.47% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.4% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 381.87K shares, AWI reached to a volume of 386114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWI shares is $105.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Armstrong World Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AWI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Armstrong World Industries Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for AWI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for AWI stock

Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, AWI shares dropped by -9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.42, while it was recorded at 77.62 for the last single week of trading, and 97.72 for the last 200 days.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +36.68. Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.91.

Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Armstrong World Industries Inc. go to 17.23%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Armstrong World Industries Inc. [AWI]

There are presently around $3,533 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWI stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 4,779,337, which is approximately -9.905% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,224,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $315.56 million in AWI stocks shares; and LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA, currently with $196.08 million in AWI stock with ownership of nearly -0.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Armstrong World Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in Armstrong World Industries Inc. [NYSE:AWI] by around 6,639,106 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 6,450,033 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 34,211,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,301,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 879,452 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 500,282 shares during the same period.