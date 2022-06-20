Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] is -69.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ: ARBK] loss -8.07% on the last trading session, reaching $3.76 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Voting at the Annual General Meeting.

Argo Blockchain plc, (“Argo” or “the Company”) (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining, is pleased to announce it has prepared a help sheet for retail investors in advance of the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), which is available at: https:

The Company knows its shareholders are passionate about the Company’s business and operations. As a board and team, Argo values the input of all shareholders, and wishes to ensure their voices are heard. One of the most important opportunities for shareholders to have their say is at the Company’s AGM.

Argo Blockchain plc represents 46.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.00 million with the latest information. ARBK stock price has been found in the range of $3.71 to $4.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 123.62K shares, ARBK reached a trading volume of 217798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBK shares is $15.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBK stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Argo Blockchain plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ARBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for ARBK stock

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.38. With this latest performance, ARBK shares dropped by -38.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.65% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.09 for Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 4.24 for the last single week of trading.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.99 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Argo Blockchain plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.46.

Return on Total Capital for ARBK is now 29.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.79. Additionally, ARBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] managed to generate an average of $788,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

An analysis of insider ownership at Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.43% of ARBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 365,324, which is approximately 93.936% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 89,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in ARBK stocks shares; and GILLSON CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.33 million in ARBK stock with ownership of nearly 32.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Argo Blockchain plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ:ARBK] by around 417,636 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 256,394 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 225,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 899,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 96,456 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 220,178 shares during the same period.