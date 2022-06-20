AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] Is Currently 0.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AMERISAFE Inc. [NASDAQ: AMSF] traded at a high on 06/17/22, posting a 0.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.51. The company report on April 27, 2022 that AMERISAFE Announces 2022 First Quarter Results.

Reports Net Combined Ratio of 80.1%.

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 140066 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMERISAFE Inc. stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.39%.

The market cap for AMSF stock reached $935.27 million, with 19.33 million shares outstanding and 18.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 102.43K shares, AMSF reached a trading volume of 140066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSF shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for AMERISAFE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2018, representing the official price target for AMERISAFE Inc. stock. On May 10, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AMSF shares from 71 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMERISAFE Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has AMSF stock performed recently?

AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, AMSF shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.57 for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.32, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 52.36 for the last 200 days.

AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.12. AMERISAFE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMERISAFE Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AMERISAFE Inc. [AMSF]

There are presently around $938 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMSF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,136,639, which is approximately -0.109% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 1,422,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.99 million in AMSF stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $65.96 million in AMSF stock with ownership of nearly 0.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in AMERISAFE Inc. [NASDAQ:AMSF] by around 1,419,740 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 790,688 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 17,121,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,331,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMSF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,883 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 110,887 shares during the same period.