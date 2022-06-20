Alliance Global Partners slashes price target on MICT Inc. [MICT] – find out why.

MICT Inc. [NASDAQ: MICT] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.7311 during the day while it closed the day at $0.73. The company report on June 17, 2022 that MICT, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results with $55M Annual Revenues.

$9.2M in Gross Profit by Insurance Business for Full Year 2021, of which $3.9M in Gross Profit Was Delivered in Q4, Equating to Quarter-over-Quarter Growth of 39.3%.

Due Diligence on Tingo Inc. Has Been Completed and The Merger Agreement Updated and Reaffirmed.

MICT Inc. stock has also gained 10.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MICT stock has inclined by 12.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.32% and lost -11.92% year-on date.

The market cap for MICT stock reached $85.11 million, with 121.42 million shares outstanding and 107.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, MICT reached a trading volume of 538046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MICT Inc. [MICT]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for MICT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MICT Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MICT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

MICT stock trade performance evaluation

MICT Inc. [MICT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, MICT shares dropped by -0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MICT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.50 for MICT Inc. [MICT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6255, while it was recorded at 0.6632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9504 for the last 200 days.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MICT Inc. [MICT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1413.38 and a Gross Margin at -162.40. MICT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1960.10.

Return on Total Capital for MICT is now -45.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MICT Inc. [MICT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.12. Additionally, MICT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.MICT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

MICT Inc. [MICT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 9.60% of MICT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MICT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,674,304, which is approximately -2.852% of the company’s market cap and around 13.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,221,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.62 million in MICT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.7 million in MICT stock with ownership of nearly 2.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MICT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in MICT Inc. [NASDAQ:MICT] by around 416,136 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,327,887 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 8,300,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,044,952 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MICT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,800 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 944,815 shares during the same period.