V.F. Corporation [VFC] moved down -4.71: Why It’s Important

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] closed the trading session at $44.50 on 06/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.175, while the highest price level was $45.78. The company report on May 23, 2022 that VANS CELEBRATES GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND RUNNER UP FINALISTS IN HIGH SCHOOL CUSTOM CULTURE COMPETITION.

Moanalua High School has won $50,000 for their high school’s art program in the 13th annual Vans High School Custom Culture competition.

Vans is thrilled to announce Moanalua High School as the winner of the 13th annual Vans Custom Culture competition and honoree of $50,000 for their school’s art program. The remaining four finalists, Central High School, Avella Jr. Sr. High School, Sisters High School and Wrangell High School will also receive limited-edition Vans gifts and $15,000 to support their high school art programs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.22 percent and weekly performance of -8.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 3445644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $58.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $71 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $70, while Truist kept a Hold rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 85 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

VFC stock trade performance evaluation

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.11. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -7.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.70 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.51, while it was recorded at 45.94 for the last single week of trading, and 63.43 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for V.F. Corporation [VFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 24.45%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,503 million, or 87.30% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,478,272, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,200,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.24 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 27.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 33,252,156 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 37,441,224 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 300,154,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,847,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,845,429 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,308 shares during the same period.