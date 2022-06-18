Raymond James lifts Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NYSE: HOMB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.25%. The company report on April 27, 2022 that Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.165 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 8, 2022, to shareholders of record May 18, 2022. This cash dividend represents a $0.025 per share, or 17.9%, increase over the $0.14 cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2021.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”.

Over the last 12 months, HOMB stock dropped by -18.87%. The one-year Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.88. The average equity rating for HOMB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.32 billion, with 163.79 million shares outstanding and 149.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, HOMB stock reached a trading volume of 3570267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOMB shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOMB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.12.

HOMB Stock Performance Analysis:

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, HOMB shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.70, while it was recorded at 20.66 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [HOMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.42. Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85.

HOMB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) go to 5.00%.

Home Bancshares Inc. [Conway AR] [HOMB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,251 million, or 57.80% of HOMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,673,640, which is approximately -0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,752,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.09 million in HOMB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $243.36 million in HOMB stock with ownership of nearly -5.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) [NYSE:HOMB] by around 4,140,545 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 4,078,344 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 101,520,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,738,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOMB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,007 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 792,837 shares during the same period.