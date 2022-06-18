Market cap of Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] reaches 283.74M – now what?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] gained 1.96% or 0.05 points to close at $2.60 with a heavy trading volume of 3331620 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Publication Showing ZYNRELEF® as the Foundation of a Perioperative Non-Opioid Multimodal Analgesic Regimen Reduced Severe Pain and Opioid Use in Patients Undergoing Total Knee Arthroplasty.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced the online publication of a new study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam) extended-release solution as the foundation of a perioperative non-opioid multimodal analgesic (MMA) regimen in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA). ZYNRELEF is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures.

The study was published in the Journal of Knee Surgery, a peer-reviewed journal. All patients in the study received ZYNRELEF with an MMA regimen consisting of a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), acetaminophen and a gabapentinoid. The study showed that more than 80% of patients did not experience severe pain at any individual time point through 72 hours after TKA surgery. Forty-seven percent of patients took ≤20 morphine milligram equivalents (≤4 oxycodone 10mg tablets) over the 72-hour postoperative period, 12% of patients remaining opioid-free through 72 hours. Additionally, 39% percent of patients were discharged without an opioid prescription and did not call back to the study site to request additional pain medication between discharge at 72 hours and the Day 11 follow-up visit. Patient satisfaction with pain management was very good with 88% of patients reported “good” or “excellent” pain control 24 hours following surgery, with all patients maintaining that same level of pain control at 72 hours. Approximately 61% of patients were ready for discharge by 12 hours after surgery and up to 69% by 24 hours.

It opened the trading session at $2.41, the shares rose to $2.615 and dropped to $2.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HRTX points out that the company has recorded -71.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, HRTX reached to a volume of 3331620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

Trading performance analysis for HRTX stock

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.69. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.89 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $308 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,923,369, which is approximately 68.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,878,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.88 million in HRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.83 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 15,970,539 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,973,177 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 87,503,409 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,447,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,812 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,140,406 shares during the same period.