Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Stock trading around $81.00 per share: What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.94%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that Emerson Announces Net Zero Targets, Issues 2021 ESG Report.

Company plans to achieve net zero operations by 2030, net zero value chain by 2045.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global leader in technology and software solutions, announced its sustainability strategy to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions by 2045. The company detailed its goal to reach net zero and its environmental, social and governance progress in its 2021 ESG report, published today.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock dropped by -13.85%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.76. The average equity rating for EMR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.71 billion, with 593.30 million shares outstanding and 589.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 4635669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $107.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $104 to $116, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 44.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.94. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.02, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 93.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.33%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,929 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,160,568, which is approximately 2.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,087,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 864 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 39,097,599 shares. Additionally, 824 investors decreased positions by around 33,672,365 shares, while 323 investors held positions by with 395,492,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,262,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,047,622 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 5,524,416 shares during the same period.