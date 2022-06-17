Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $18

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] traded at a low on 06/16/22, posting a -6.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.51. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Xerox Announces Early Results of Tender Offer.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced that as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 3, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), holders of $434,314,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 43.43% of the outstanding principal amount, of the outstanding 3.625% (now 4.625%) Senior Notes due 2023 (CUSIP No. 984121CQ4) (the “Notes”) of its wholly owned subsidiary, Xerox Corporation (“Xerox”), had tendered their Notes pursuant to Xerox’s previously announced tender offer (the “Offer”).

The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are detailed in Xerox’s Offer to Purchase dated May 20, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Xerox currently expects that on June 7, 2022, it will accept for payment, subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, $350,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Tender Time. Because the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time exceeds the tender cap of $350,000,000, the Notes accepted for purchase will be subject to proration in accordance with the Offer to Purchase. To determine proration, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time will be multiplied by a proration factor of approximately 80.60%, and rounded down to the nearest $1,000. If the principal amount of Notes returned to a holder as a result of such proration would result in less than the minimum denomination being returned to such holder, Xerox may accept or reject all of such holder’s validly tendered Notes. Any validly tendered Notes not accepted for purchase due to proration will be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3418664 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xerox Holdings Corporation stands at 5.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $2.50 billion, with 156.36 million shares outstanding and 144.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 3418664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has XRX stock performed recently?

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.34. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.56 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.97, while it was recorded at 16.45 for the last single week of trading, and 20.02 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]

There are presently around $2,119 million, or 84.70% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 32,114,891, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,189,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.69 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $202.35 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 9,164,370 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 15,806,887 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 102,810,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,781,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,024,201 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,828,357 shares during the same period.