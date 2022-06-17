why Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.31

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] closed the trading session at $13.61 on 06/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.60, while the highest price level was $13.775. The company report on April 28, 2022 that SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. 1st QUARTER 2022 UNAUDITED RESULTS.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) (the “Partnership” or “Shell Midstream Partners”) reported net income attributable to the Partnership of $158 million for the first quarter of 2022, which equated to $0.36 per diluted common limited partner unit. Shell Midstream Partners also generated adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization attributable to the Partnership of $182 million.

Total cash available for distribution was $157 million, which is $15 million higher than the prior quarter. The increasewas largely driven by increased volumes across our systems, which were impacted by repairs related to Hurricane Ida in the prior quarter. Repairs to the West Delta facility were completed in early November 2021, such that all Partnership assets were operating at normal levels throughout the first quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.14 percent and weekly performance of -6.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, SHLX reached to a volume of 3927854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $13.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on SHLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLX in the course of the last twelve months was 192.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

SHLX stock trade performance evaluation

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, SHLX shares dropped by -2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.42 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.27 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +100.00.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to 11.90%.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,125 million, or 19.50% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 18,788,413, which is approximately 16.486% of the company’s market cap and around 68.54% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,207,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $154.89 million in SHLX stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $122.91 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly 53.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 24,525,393 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 12,119,597 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 44,739,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,384,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 991,858 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,979,430 shares during the same period.