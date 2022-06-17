why Masco Corporation [MAS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.12

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] traded at a low on 06/16/22, posting a -6.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.71. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Behr Paint Company Introduces New Virucidal Paint in the U.S.

BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint Kills Bacteria‡ and Viruses†, including SARS-CoV-2, within Two Hours of Exposure on the Painted Surface.

Behr Paint Company is launching BEHR® COPPER FORCE™ Interior Paint, which transforms and expands the role of paint as we know it by affording homeowners, residents, and building occupants an extra layer of protection against bacteria and viruses, including SARS-CoV-2. This new product, powered by Corning® Guardiant® antimicrobial technology, kills 99.9% of viruses† and bacteria‡ within two hours of exposure on the painted surface for a period of six years*, all while beautifying walls and other interior surfaces and providing the paint performance you expect from Behr.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3397389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Masco Corporation stands at 3.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for MAS stock reached $11.66 billion, with 239.00 million shares outstanding and 235.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3397389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Masco Corporation [MAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $67.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72.50 to $62, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has MAS stock performed recently?

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.86. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.54, while it was recorded at 51.37 for the last single week of trading, and 59.37 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5,075.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Masco Corporation [MAS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $11,293 million, or 95.60% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,578,704, which is approximately 0.181% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 21,917,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -16.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 366 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 19,459,420 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 25,211,770 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 176,967,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,638,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,188,963 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 5,311,086 shares during the same period.