why KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $79.31

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] slipped around -3.63 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $45.06 at the close of the session, down -7.46%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that KKR Announces Progress of the KKR COVID-19 Relief Effort.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over $50 million in funding to support those most affected by COVID-19 and resulting economic dislocation.

Announces final rounds of grants awarded to 82 small business owners and nonprofits.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock is now -39.52% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KKR Stock saw the intraday high of $47.30 and lowest of $44.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 83.90, which means current price is +1.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 3507408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $79.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.28.

How has KKR stock performed recently?

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -15.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.35 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.05, while it was recorded at 47.73 for the last single week of trading, and 63.91 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Earnings analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]

There are presently around $21,717 million, or 78.00% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,932,856, which is approximately 5.599% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,640,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.47 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 38,413,574 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 51,677,653 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 355,931,407 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 446,022,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,933,011 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 16,826,281 shares during the same period.