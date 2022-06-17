why Honeywell International Inc. [HON] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $217.11

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] plunged by -$5.09 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $182.40 during the day while it closed the day at $179.88. The company report on June 13, 2022 that HONEYWELL’S LEGENDARY BOEING 757 TEST AIRCRAFT TURNS 40 YEARS OLD.

The one-of-a-kind test aircraft has been at the forefront of driving technological advances in the aviation industry and is not retiring any time soon.

Turning 40 years old signals the beginning of middle age for most people, but when an aircraft turns 40 years old, that is a bigger milestone altogether. Most passenger aircraft are retired and scrapped by age 40, but for Honeywell’s (NASDAQ: HON) iconic Boeing 757 test aircraft, turning 40 simply means there is much more high-flying adventure to come.

Honeywell International Inc. stock has also loss -6.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HON stock has declined by -6.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.24% and lost -13.73% year-on date.

The market cap for HON stock reached $126.22 billion, with 684.70 million shares outstanding and 680.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, HON reached a trading volume of 4424225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $217.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $229 to $237. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $243 to $226, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 79.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 192.66, while it was recorded at 183.77 for the last single week of trading, and 203.66 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 10.60%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $91,197 million, or 75.50% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59,519,520, which is approximately 6.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,068,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.57 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.06 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Honeywell International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,103 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 27,870,295 shares. Additionally, 1,025 investors decreased positions by around 32,165,717 shares, while 320 investors held positions by with 446,949,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 506,985,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,816 shares, while 150 institutional investors sold positions of 2,302,763 shares during the same period.