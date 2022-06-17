why FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.06

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] loss -5.79% on the last trading session, reaching $18.37 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2022 that FS KKR Capital Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.68 per share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK), today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2022 distribution totaling $0.68 per share.

Financial and Operating Highlights for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022(1).

FS KKR Capital Corp. represents 284.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.23 billion with the latest information. FSK stock price has been found in the range of $18.241 to $19.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, FSK reached a trading volume of 3268360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $23.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on FSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for FSK stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.61. With this latest performance, FSK shares dropped by -16.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.85 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.47, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of +137.86 and a Gross Margin at +81.23. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +121.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.39.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

There are presently around $2,051 million, or 36.74% of FSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 19,726,981, which is approximately 18.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, holding 13,714,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.43 million in FSK stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $93.36 million in FSK stock with ownership of nearly -4.075% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK] by around 10,461,729 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 7,204,440 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 87,508,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,174,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSK stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,625,713 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 846,694 shares during the same period.