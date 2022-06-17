why Dropbox Inc. [DBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.02

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] loss -6.24% on the last trading session, reaching $19.69 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2022 that Dropbox Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results.

First Quarter Revenue of $562.4 Million, Up 9.9% Year-over-year; on a constant currency basis, Up 9.7% Year-over-year.

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $89.5 Million and $170.3 Million, Up 110.6% and 14.6% Year-over-year.

Dropbox Inc. represents 288.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.61 billion with the latest information. DBX stock price has been found in the range of $19.56 to $20.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 4359580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $29.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $28 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.30. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.54, while it was recorded at 20.80 for the last single week of trading, and 24.83 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.22 and a Gross Margin at +79.42. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,683.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.26.

Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dropbox Inc. [DBX]

There are presently around $5,173 million, or 81.00% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,065,762, which is approximately -0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,420,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.84 million in DBX stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $321.58 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly 1.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 23,274,428 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 26,946,504 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 196,118,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,339,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,004,874 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,500,399 shares during the same period.