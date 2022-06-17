Wall Street Analyst Upgrade VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] loss -0.12% or -0.01 points to close at $8.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4377553 shares. The company report on June 14, 2022 that VAALCO Energy Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced today it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. Inclusion in the index will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

It opened the trading session at $7.81, the shares rose to $8.65 and dropped to $7.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EGY points out that the company has recorded 159.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -290.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, EGY reached to a volume of 4377553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 64.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EGY stock

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, EGY shares gained by 21.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 159.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.10, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.83 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $204 million, or 43.90% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,131,898, which is approximately -0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,435,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.6 million in EGY stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $18.04 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -32.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 6,202,876 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,116,766 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,076,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,396,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,334 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 357,773 shares during the same period.