Wall Street Analyst Resumed DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. What else is Wall St. saying

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] closed the trading session at $5.69 on 06/16/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.51, while the highest price level was $5.73. The company report on May 9, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, May 9, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.63 percent and weekly performance of -0.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, DHT reached to a volume of 3158851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $6 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.50 to $8, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on DHT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 569.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHT in the course of the last twelve months was 348.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

DHT stock trade performance evaluation

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.84, while it was recorded at 5.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $534 million, or 60.10% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,789,014, which is approximately -0.856% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,978,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.16 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $40.22 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly -4.779% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 10,580,136 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 12,595,447 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 70,733,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,909,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,181,535 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,170 shares during the same period.