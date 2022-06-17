Wall Street Analyst Downgrade SLM Corporation [SLM]. What else is Wall St. saying

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] slipped around -2.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.96 at the close of the session, down -12.77%. The company report on June 15, 2022 that New Research Report From Sallie Mae and Ipsos Examines Obstacles to College Completion.

“How America Completes College” Shows Change in Focus, Motivation, or Life Change, Financial Concerns, and Mental Health Challenges Are Top Reasons Students Leave College Before Graduating.

Students who attended college but did not complete are more likely to be first-generation college students, those from diverse backgrounds, and from lower-income households, according to “How America Completes College,” a new national study from Sallie Mae and Ipsos. Roughly 4 in 10 (40%) students who did not complete their program of study cited change in focus, motivation, or a life change, nearly 2 in 10 (19%) cited financial concerns, and 14% reported mental health challenges as the top reasons for leaving college early, according to the study.

SLM Corporation stock is now -23.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLM Stock saw the intraday high of $16.62 and lowest of $14.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.40, which means current price is +2.47% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 4837655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SLM Corporation [SLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $23.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09.

How has SLM stock performed recently?

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.45. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.19 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.51, while it was recorded at 16.87 for the last single week of trading, and 18.25 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

Earnings analysis for SLM Corporation [SLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

Insider trade positions for SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,616 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,568,902, which is approximately -0.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,207,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.02 million in SLM stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $312.51 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 3.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 27,642,885 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 31,777,473 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 209,708,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,128,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,403,730 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,955,787 shares during the same period.